US Elections, Anger and Confidence among Trump’s People in Arizona: “Only He Can Save Us”

Steve is third in line at the gates of the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott. He has the number twenty-three written on his wrist. Donald Trump arrived a night early to attend a rally in his hometown of Arizona yesterday. “I don’t live far from here, but I wanted to secure a better place to see and hear it up close. We decided to count ourselves so that no one passes in front of us,” he explains, proudly unfurling a flag dedicated to his leader. It’s from 2020, he made a four marked current on the marker instead of zero. “I have never thought of an alternative to Trump. Only he can bring the country back to the well-being that I experienced when I came here with my family from Argentina.”

Although the gates to the 6,200-seat arena, which usually hosts the SunDogs hockey team’s games, don’t open until 10 a.m., Trump’s entourage began arriving before the sun rose. At eight o’clock the queue was already very long: majority white, very diverse: men, women and many children. There are also some groups of Hispanics, some African Americans. This town in central Arizona, almost a rustic celebration with sandwiches, folding chairs and conversations among strangers, locked down for the event.

Chants and cheers

“Help us rebuild the country,” a man shouts at cars of supporters looking for parking. “Fight, fight, fight!”. Just get out of the car and wrap yourself up in a maga-style outfit and fight, says Christina. “I have a real estate company and I will vote for Trump because with him we were all richer. It’s not true that inflation is as low as the data says eggs are six dollars a carton. I absolutely don’t understand how women are offended by some of the comments made about people who don’t have children, the real problem is , with the Biden administration that Harris is running, we can’t go shopping anymore.”

Beside her, the others nod. “I’m helping two friends because their workers’ wages aren’t enough anymore,” replies Luke, who has already voted. In Arizona, in fact, early voting began on October 9. It’s why all the Big Dems and Republicans have come here to campaign in the last ten days: from running backs Tim Walls and JD Vance to Kamala Harris, for the second time in two weeks, to Donald Trump, actually. The Canyon State — known for its famous rock formations and still in the collective imagination thanks to many Westerners — is one of seven states in the balance.

The problem of immigrants

The polls are still neck and neck, with the leader’s son a slight advantage, though still within the margin of error. Eleven electors must be appointed, decisive in reaching the 270 required to open the doors of the White House.

In this state bordering Mexico, the immigration factor is a priority. “Never seen anything like it, it’s an invasion. Biden and Harris roll out the red carpet, illegals come in, commit crimes, steal our jobs,” repeated the same words in chorus as a rallying cry for Trump’s people. Arizona has historically been a Republican state. However, in 2020, Biden won by a few votes (Clinton won before him in 1996), opening a positive wave for Dems, who also won races for governor and other state offices in 2022. This year will be more difficult because the number of Republicans registered to vote has increased and Hispanics have long ceased to be a blue crowd.

The site never gave up on Trump, even after his 2020 loss or the latest impeachment. They are in complete harmony with their leader, who knows them well. However, compared to four years ago, they are more aggressive, angry, and fearful about Harris’ supposed victory. A lot has happened to the two names: the belief that the elections were rigged, despite the courts denying it, and the attack on Trump (another failed one). “I believe we will win if there is no fraud. The Democrats talk a lot about democracy, but they are the first to put it at risk, trying to stop Trump with confidence, interfering with the election process”, reflects Jeremy. Shawn fears that in the vice president’s hands the country will turn into “communism, a bad mix between Venezuela, China and Cuba.” “It’s thanks to him that he wasn’t killed, called to save the country,” said Rebecca, who is of Hispanic descent. Even a young woman standing in line is adamant that “Mr. Trump’s army is protecting him.” He has no doubt: The prayers of his people, combined with decisive votes on Nov. 5, will propel him to win this state and then the White House.

© All rights reserved