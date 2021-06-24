US, California 1.7 million citizens sign to oust governor: run for election

Popular attempt to remove California governor from office, Gavin Newsom, After confirmation, made the final voyage 1.7 million signatures Collected by the promoters of the popular initiative. California law provides for the possibility of calling a public initiative for an election to remove the governor from office, although at least 1.49 million signatures must be collected. Local newspapers report that 43 signatures out of more than 1.7 million at the end of a month-long verification process are irregular: the completion of this process will necessarily lead to Elections at the end of 2021.

According to a recent poll conducted in the state, a majority of voters support the removal of the Democratic governor.

Newsom has seen its popularity plummet during its tenure: first and foremost as a result of policies that have helped reduce living standards Urban degradation In major centers of California; Then with a response to a centralized infection Strict distance policies Closing social and entrepreneurial activities is personal to the governor Violated on more than one occasion. Finally, due Administrative corruptions The billion-dollar unemployment benefit that emerged in the state earlier this year is like a fraud.

Initiative of NewSome Second It was the most successful in California history: a similar attempt in 2003 led to the removal of then-Governor Gray Davis, who was succeeded by Arnold Schwarzenegger.