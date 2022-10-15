October 16, 2022

US box office: Halloween leads Friday with $20 million | Cinema

Noah French October 16, 2022

Sara Halloween is over Despite lower-than-expected revenue to win the weekend in the US. Although previews on Thursday were more than it took Halloween Murders, word of mouth seems to be more negative: the film received a CinemaScore score of C+, instead of its predecessor’s B-. These are important indicators for calculating multipliers on receipts, which in this case are below average, and thanks to day and date streaming on Peacock.

On Friday, the film grossed $20.2 million (including $5.4 million in previews), which at this point should translate to a weekend gross of $40 to $45 million (it was nearly 50 million yesterday). We remember that Halloween Murders In 2018, the first weekend ended with $49 million Halloween He also collected 79.

Not that it was a bad decision: the horror cost about twenty million dollars, and more than $40 million it dripped grease for Universal, meanwhile in the United States the Peacock was launched simultaneously to push the stage.

In the second place, Friday, we find smile Another $3.7 million and a total of $62.5 million: It closed the following weekend to show better opposition, despite the Halloween horror competition. In third place The talent of Mr. Crocodile It grosses $2 million and climbs to $17.3 million, taking fourth place Woman is king 1 million dollars and a total of 57 million. Rounding out the top five AmsterdamJust $888,000 and a total of less than $10 million.

