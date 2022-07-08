US – Biden signs executive order guaranteeing abortion rights abroad

The US President Joe Biden He signed an executive order to guarantee the right to abortion after making the decision a few days ago Supreme Court.

“Judgment of Supreme Court That is appalling and completely wrong.” US President Joe Biden reiterated this at the White House by signing an executive order guaranteeing the right to abortion in the United States.”It is not a decision guided by constitutional law or history“, the President emphasized.

“Law passed by Congress to legalize abortion nationwide is quick way to restore lost rights to women”. US President Joe Biden announced this at the White House after signing an executive order confirming the right to abortion in the United States. “I will sign immediately,” repeated the President. “The Supreme Court ruling that overturned the film ‘Roe v Wade’ was a political decisionUS President Joe Biden said this at the White House.

And recent days have shown that the conflict is being played out at the political level Former President Donald Trump’s words He supported the Supreme Court’s selection that “bought” the Republican majority by appointing members closest to Trumpian views.