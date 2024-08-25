US bans Brugario for doing business with Russia

There is also one Businessman from Monza and Brianza Among those allowed US Treasury Department for one Trade with Russia Putin despite restrictions. The online newspaper declared it the first in Italy ilPost.it He reported at large US Treasury Department It has imposed sanctions on hundreds of people and companies around the world.

“U.S. Department of the Treasury and Department of State They declared It has imposed sanctions on nearly 400 individuals and companies for doing business with Russia, which has been subject to sanctions for years, particularly after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The list of those admitted includes four Italian citizens, all company managers or entrepreneurs,” wrote ilPost.it, who is “Flavio Graziottin, 81 years old, sole shareholder and director of the company. Brugerio’s Itronat; Massimo Facchini, 53 years old, sole director of Facima Frazzatrizzi; Giulio Sfoglietti, 64, Roman, partner of telecommunications company Microlab; Fulvio Salvatori, 58 years old, from Siena”, a message confirmed by the detailed report provided. From the online sector.

The United States bans a Brugherio company: arrangement

“On December 22, 2022, the US State Department designated the Technopol Institute (Teknopol, in Russia, ed.) and the PP Shirshov Institute of Oceanology of the Russian Academy of Sciences (Shirshov Institute) under EO 14024. (“Freezing of assets in connection with specific harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation”, N.T.R) For acting or acting in the maritime sector of the economy of the Russian Federation. Technopol develops a navigation system for use by Russian naval vessels and supplies equipment for a wide range of marine survey, oceanography, oceanography and hydrography activities.“.

According to US Treasury “Idronaut is one of Technopole’s foreign partners and facilitating purchases and sales of equipment on behalf of other Russian military end-users, including Technopol and the Shirshov Institute. Flavio Graziottin owns Idronaut and has worked through Idronaut to circumvent US and EU sanctions to obtain equipment for Technopole.

Citizen Hectares Sent a response request to Idronaut to rule established and promulgated by the United States Treasury Department.