June 16, 2024

US approves sale of AMRAAM-ER missiles to Netherlands

Noah French June 16, 2024 1 min read

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has announced to the US Congress that it intends to sell 174 AMRAAM-ER surface-to-air missiles and 4 AMRAAM-C8 guidance units.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified the US Congress that it intends to sell 174 AMRAAM-ER air-to-air missiles and 4 AMRAAM-C8 guidance units to the Netherlands. The purchase, a DSCA press release reports, aims to improve Dutch defense capabilities with advanced missiles for the medium-range air defense (MRAD) system, mainly operated by RTX Corporation. The sale does not require additional US presence in the Netherlands and may include compensation arrangements.

