US and Republicans block laws to defend voting rights – Ultima Ora

Samson Paul January 20, 2022 1 min read

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, Jan. 19 – US Senate Republicans block the Defense of Voting Clause that includes provisions of the Freedom of Voting Act and John Lewis Voting Advancement Act. Democrats aiming to defend and advance voting rights after lobbying was decided in several conservative US states. The senators who voted in favor of the measure were 49, to 51. The green light required 60 yes.

The refusal of the clause should prompt a defense of voting rights in Senate Democrats to demand a change in obstruction rules to gain approval. The Senate Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer, may soon demand a change in the “stall,” lowering the votes necessary to green-light the item to 51 instead of 60. Debate over Schumer’s proposal should follow a vote that, likely, will fail: The Democratic Party doesn’t have the numbers needed to change the rules due to opposition from Senators Joe Manchin and Kirsten Sinema.

