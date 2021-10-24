October 24, 2021

US Ambassadors in Turkey – We ask for clarity on Ultima Ora

October 24, 2021

(ANSA) – ISTANBUL, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) – Washington is asking Ankara for “clarity” on the situation of the US ambassador to Turkey, for whom Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday ordered his expulsion. Other Western diplomats are demanding the release of a political dissident. A State Department spokesman, quoted by various US agencies, said: “We are aware that Turkey has received clarification from the Foreign Ministry.

Norway, Denmark and New Zealand have also made it clear through their foreign ministry that they are waiting for official information from Turkish officials.

Yesterday, Erdogan ordered the expulsion of Turkish ambassadors to Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and the United States. He has been in prison for more than four years and faces various human rights and other charges, including his role in the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey. European Parliament Speaker David Sosoli has criticized Erdogan’s statement on the Turkish government’s slip-up. “(On the handle).

