Aimed at better countering the arrival of US aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt in Busan, South Korea for US-South Korea joint military exercises…

The US aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt arrived in Busan, South Korea for a joint US-South Korean military exercise aimed at better countering North Korean threats. Its arrival, the Seoul Navy said, “demonstrates the alliance’s strong integrated defense posture with the United States and its unwavering determination to respond to growing threats from North Korea.”

China, here has the “world’s largest aircraft carrier” with an advanced electromagnetic catapult

The exercise was announced after South Korea summoned the Russian ambassador to Seoul to protest the security agreement signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang. The carrier’s arrival comes about seven months after another US carrier, the USS Carl Vinson, arrived in South Korea for a show of force against Pyongyang.

