Unveiled three excellent games coming in the second half of January 2023 – Multiplayer.it

Microsoft announced Three matches coming Game arcadeboth Xbox and PC, at second half of January. These are Monster Hunter Rise, Persona 3 Portable, and Persona 4 Golden, all from Japan. It must be said that they’ve already been popular for months, but it’s always nice to see them on repeat.

Redmond House’s efforts are clearly redoubling to offer more diverse contents, which makes its subscription service attractive to audiences of all geographic origins.



The three matches are coming in the second half of January 2023

let’s see launch calendar:

Persona 3 Portable (cloud, console, PC) – January 19, 2023

Shortly after transferring to Gekkoukan High School, the protagonist comes across the “Dark Hour”. An extraordinary calm prevails in the city, people are turning into creepy coffins and supernatural monsters called Shadows swarm are everywhere. When one of these shadows attacks him and all hope seems lost, the power of his heart and person awakens. Armed with his newfound power, he seeks the truth about the Dark Hour and confronts the fate that awaits him. Persona 4 Golden (Cloud, Console and PC) – January 19, 2023

Inaba – A quiet town in rural Japan is the scene of a teenage boom in Persona 4 Golden. A story of growth in which the hero and his friends are forced to go on a journey after a series of serial murders. Discover soulmates, feelings of belonging, and confront the darkest sides of the human spirit. Monster Hunter Rise (Cloud, Console & PC) – January 20, 2023

In Monster Hunter Rise, the latest installment in the best-selling and award-winning Monster Hunter series, you’ll become hunters, explore all-new maps and use a variety of weapons to take down fearsome monsters in an all-new story. The PC version also includes a number of performance improvements and graphical improvements.

