December 23, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Influencer per valorizzare i libri, il mondo dei 'book-toker' - Tempo Libero

University of Hong Kong removes Tiananmen statue – last hour

Samson Paul December 23, 2021 1 min read

(ANSA) – Hong Kong, December 23 – The University of Hong Kong confirmed today that a statue commemorating the dead Chinese troops in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square has been dismantled and removed after 24 years.

“The decision regarding the ancient statue was based on external legal advice and a risk assessment in the interest of the university,” the foundation said in a statement.

Hong Kong has always been the only place in China where commemorations of the 1989 Tiananmen events have been tolerated.

Each year, students from the University of Hong Kong clean up the statue installed on their campus in 1997 to honor the victims of those events. But Beijing has put its authoritarian stamp on the former British colony after large and sometimes violent protests in 2019, by imposing a national security law banning Tiananmen commemorations among other things.

In October, University of Hong Kong officials ordered the removal of the statue depicting a tangle of 50 painfully mutilated bodies, citing unspecified legal risks. The university confirmed that the statue was hidden from view last night before it was lifted this morning for storage. (Dealing).

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA


More Stories

1 min read

Minister’s helicopter crash saves 12 hours swimming at sea

December 22, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Delia Duran, Caught Because It’s Totally Natural: No Makeup & Hair

December 22, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

GF Vip, Delia Duran and her ex-husband stand trial for €2m money laundering: Verdict

December 22, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

University of Hong Kong removes Tiananmen statue – last hour

December 23, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

COPIOSA SNOW is coming in the middle of Christmas parties. Areas at risk ILMETEO.it

December 23, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Revenue agencies, heavy fines in 2022: who risks

December 23, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Big Brother Vip 2021 / Eva Grimaldi and Valeria Marini, sparks in the kitchen

December 23, 2021 Lorelei Reese