December 22, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

University in the United States for Sofia Cicero - Sports

University in the United States for Sofia Cicero – Sports

Noah French December 22, 2021 2 min read

Sofia Cicero is getting ready for a new adventure in America. The 19-year-old sniper will actually attend the University of Kentucky, based in Lexington, where he will stay for four years from August 2022 to complete his studies in the world of media and journalism. Real life choice that will lead Sofia to controversy …

Sofia Cicero is getting ready for a new adventure in America. The 19-year-old sniper will actually attend the University of Kentucky, based in Lexington, where he will stay for four years from August 2022 to complete his studies in the world of media and journalism.

While a member of Fiamme Oro, the real-life choice is to lead Sofia to participate in archery competitions on the American circuit on the weekends and to preserve the colors of the Kentucky Wild Gates. In fact, he will compete in national competitions with this sports team and will continue to compete in international competitions with the Italian national team. The only difference is that the scores of races played in the United States are used for the Italian rankings. Will be in action with the decisive senior national team to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics (first passes will be captured in October).

Participating in the Tokyo Games and great results like gold at the European Championships or bronze at the World Cup will give countless satisfaction to the Ravenna-based athlete by 2021. The World Rank 10m Rifle and the Eleventh 50m Rifle stand out in three stages.

Harry Mullins, the head coach of the University of Kentucky sniper team – known as the ‘Kentucky Rifle’ – is proud to have brought him to his team. “We are very pleased to welcome Sofia to the Big Blue Nation,” she said. “She is a great talented person who does great things at our university. We can not wait to see her work on our campus. “

See also  Shooting in Mexico: At least 15 people die on the US border

Luca del Favoro

© All rights reserved

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The latest trend is between RUSSIAN FROST and MITE ANTICYCLONE. All Latest News «3B Meteo

December 22, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Another American property in Italy

December 21, 2021 Noah French
4 min read

Why Upgrading Saddles Of Your Guitar Is Necessary?

December 21, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Delia Duran, Caught Because It’s Totally Natural: No Makeup & Hair

December 22, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

University in the United States for Sofia Cicero – Sports

December 22, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

ESSILORLUXOTTICA, MILLERI “None of this would be possible without you” – Radio Più

December 22, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Simone de Pasquale, Arisa’s triumph in dance? Stomach pain and tingling

December 22, 2021 Lorelei Reese