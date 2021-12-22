University in the United States for Sofia Cicero – Sports

Sofia Cicero is getting ready for a new adventure in America. The 19-year-old sniper will actually attend the University of Kentucky, based in Lexington, where he will stay for four years from August 2022 to complete his studies in the world of media and journalism. Real life choice that will lead Sofia to controversy …

Sofia Cicero is getting ready for a new adventure in America. The 19-year-old sniper will actually attend the University of Kentucky, based in Lexington, where he will stay for four years from August 2022 to complete his studies in the world of media and journalism.

While a member of Fiamme Oro, the real-life choice is to lead Sofia to participate in archery competitions on the American circuit on the weekends and to preserve the colors of the Kentucky Wild Gates. In fact, he will compete in national competitions with this sports team and will continue to compete in international competitions with the Italian national team. The only difference is that the scores of races played in the United States are used for the Italian rankings. Will be in action with the decisive senior national team to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics (first passes will be captured in October).

Participating in the Tokyo Games and great results like gold at the European Championships or bronze at the World Cup will give countless satisfaction to the Ravenna-based athlete by 2021. The World Rank 10m Rifle and the Eleventh 50m Rifle stand out in three stages.

Harry Mullins, the head coach of the University of Kentucky sniper team – known as the ‘Kentucky Rifle’ – is proud to have brought him to his team. “We are very pleased to welcome Sofia to the Big Blue Nation,” she said. “She is a great talented person who does great things at our university. We can not wait to see her work on our campus. “

Luca del Favoro