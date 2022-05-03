United States, Supreme Court to vote to repeal right to abortion – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – Washington, May 2 – The Supreme Court plans to vote to repeal the 1973 law guaranteeing abortion rights in the United States. This was revealed by Politico, who obtained an exclusive draft written by Judge Samuel Alito based on the opinion of the majority of articles.



The document is a “complete and resolute” rejection of the historic Roe v. Wade ruling. The draft, entitled “Court Opinion,” reads: “We believe Roe and Casey should be repealed.” The document continues, “It is time to hear the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the elected representatives of the people.” Informed sources told Politico that the draft was drafted in February. The four appointed justices voted by the Republican Party — Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Connie Barrett — with Alito, who was also appointed by the big old party chairman George W. Bush, in 2005, to repeal the right to abortion. Three Democratic justices, Stephen Breyer and Sonya, sources said. Sotomayor and Elena Kagan are working on a counter-draft.



It is not clear how Chief Justice John Roberts, who was appointed by Bush in 2006 and who is considered a moderate, will side. (handle).

