United States safilo flies ahead of Govt (+ 11.9%)

A Safilo campaign



Safilo Growing in the third quarter. The glasses group recorded 226.6 million euros, a constant exchange rate of 2.6% in 2020 and 11.9% in 2019. The adjusted EBITDA was € 19.1 million, up +33.3 compared to the same period last year and + 45.9% two years ago. The adjusted EBITDA margin in the third quarter was 8.4% in sales, up from 6.5% in 2020 and 6.2% in the same quarter of 2019.

At the geographical level, net sales in North America increased by 115.1 million euros, 1.5% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and 52.3% in 2019. Net income in Europe was 3.7% higher compared to .8 82.8 million. During the same period last year, they were down 12.8% compared to the third quarter of 2019, when they were in negative territory. Among the major markets in the region, Italy continued to perform well, followed by solid performances from Germany and the United Kingdom, while Spain and France recorded significant recovery compared to the previous year, but were below the 2019 level. In Asia and the Pacific, net sales of 3 11.3 million fell 31.4% compared to 2020 and 35.5% compared to 2019. Net sales in the rest of the world rose 55.4% to 17.4 million euros in the third quarter. 1.6% in 2020, and in 2019.

The sales trend of the third quarter of 2021 and the current visibility in the order book are guiding the team to confirm the overall growth targets for 2021, with net sales increasing by an average of more than the volume recorded in 2019. (Medium Single Digit) at fixed exchange rates and higher than the result achieved in the adjusted EBITDA 2019. These expectations are based on the assumption that the business environment will be stable with respect to the Govt 19 epidemic.

“Consumption positive trend in our key markets and product categories has allowed us to close another important quarter of recovery and growth, despite the preventive effect of a more complex environment in some countries and challenging fundamentals for our brand’s breakthrough.” Angelo Trocia, CEO of the company. (Allocated breeding)