June 15, 2024

United States, Copa America invitees: 5 ‘Italians’, one from Serie B

Noah French

Not only Euro 2024, but another continental event is getting ready to kick off with a special edition different from the classics: Copa America 2024 will also see the participation of some countries that are not part of South America. There are more of these AmericaA North American country is included in the group, which includes Bolivia, Panama and Uruguay.

Technical Commissioner Fregg Berhalter has released the list of invitees for the international event. There is a lot of Italy in the US, and 5 players from our club have been called up to the national team: Moses e Pulisic Milan, Weah e McKenney Juvetus, but guardian Christopher Lund, Plays for Palermo. The complete list is below.

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City), Sean Johnson (Toronto FC), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest)
Guardians: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Christopher Lund (Palermo), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC), Tim Ream (Fulham), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Anthony Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson ( FC Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach)
Midfielders: Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis), Luca de la Torre (Zelda Vigo), Weston McKenney (Juventus), Younes Musa (AC Milan), Gio Reina (Nottingham Forest), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven)
attackers: Brendan Aaronson (Union Berlin), Fowler Balogan (Monaco), Riccardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Tim Weah (Juventus), Haji Wright (Coventry City)

