United Cup – Day 10: Fritz opens for USA. Super challenge between Perettini and Tsitsipas

The second and final day of the United Cup semi-finals. The last three matches per clash will decide which of the two national teams will advance to the finals and play for the title for the first time in the new mixed team tournament: the winner between Poland and the USA and the winner between Italy and Greece.

On the second day of the semi-finals, the first men’s round for each national team and the second-placed team in the women’s division will take the field. Opening day two will be a match between Poland and the USA, with the latter two points ahead of their opponents thanks to Pegula’s wins against world number one Swidek and Tiafoe.

The first match was men’s singles between Hubert Hurcox and Taylor Fritz; Follows the women’s challenge between Magda Lynette and Madison Keys. The final will be mixed doubles. For now, the captains’ picks are clear, with the number one pairing for both the men’s and women’s teams: Switek-Hurkocs for Team Poland and Pegula-Fritz for Team USA.

Italy led by Perettini

The match between Italy and Greece follows the same logical sequence, with goals from Trevisan and Musetti giving the Azzurri a 2-0 lead on the first day of the semi-final. The first clash is between the number one teams in their respective national teams: Matteo Berettini takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The last time the two faced each other was in 2021 at the Masters 1000 in Rome, with the world number four winning in straight sets. In the same year, he faced his own challenge on Australian soil in Melbourne, but Neelam was forced to withdraw before the tournament.

The challenge between Despina Papamichail and Lucia Bronzetti for second place in the women’s circuit for their respective national teams. The selections for mixed doubles are different: Greece should use two number ones, Zakari-Tsitsipas; For Italy, the pairing of Camila Rosatello and Lorenzo Musetti against Poland has also been confirmed.

United Cup / Sydney – Friday Schedule pic.twitter.com/2Wrn6ab4Xx — Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) January 5, 2023

Photo credit: Tennis Australia/Scott Davies