Uninstall Audacity ASAP – It’s Potential Spyware

The popular open source audio editing software, Daring, was acquired by a company called Musa group two months ago. The same company has other projects in its portfolio, such as Ultimate Guitar (a very popular site that offers guitar and ukulele strings and tabs for thousands of songs) and musicscoreOpen source music notation software. Since the Muse Group’s acquisition, Audacity has been a hot topic. here because.

As mentioned Fopost, the parent company of Muse Group is a multinational company and tried to start a mechanism Data collection in the program. While Audacity is nothing more than a desktop program, its developers want to take advantage of it to collect some data taken from users’ devices.

The Privacy Policy Page Updated (uploaded 3 days ago) for Audacity Wide range of data collection mechanisms. For example, it states that it can Hand over any user data to the authorities organization of the country in which it is located. This is the region of Russia, the United States and the European Economic Area (EEA).

“All of your personal data is stored on our servers in the European Economic Area (EEA). However, we are sometimes required to share your personal data with our head office in Russia and our external consultant in the United States.”

In addition, they claim that they may share data with anyone they designate as “third parties,” “advisers,” or “potential buyers”:

Also, the page itself contains a sneak peek at محاولة Prevent children under the age of 13 from using the app. This is a violation of the GPL (the license under which Audacity was issued) because the GPL prohibits any restrictions on the use of the software. “The app we provide is not intended for anyone under the age of 13. If you are under 13, do not use the app.”

Anyway, the worrying thing is that users’ real IP addresses remain on Audacity’s servers for a day before they are hashed. Therefore, it is possible to identify the user in the event that one of the mentioned governments sends a request to obtain that data. Things that should not be possible in an offline audio editor. If you want to prevent Audacity from potentially collecting your data, uninstall it.

Of course, users github e reddit They did not react well to this news, demanding that Audacity be withdrawn: it is not normal for an offline program to collect certain data.