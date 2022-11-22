UniBs: Scholarship for America in the name of researcher David Giri, who was killed in New York

Want to advertise on this site?

A scholarship in memory David GiriThe body of an Italian researcher who disappeared in New York under still-unclear circumstances a year ago was found near the Columbia campus, badly mutilated with multiple stab wounds.

It was promoted by the students of Azione Universitaria Brescia and supported by the University of Brescia, whose academic senate accepted the proposal: in this wayUniversity of Brescia The University of Brescia will allow young graduates to complement their studies with their own time in the United States.

The initiative was applauded by the national leaders of Agion Universitaria, a partnership that has been in place in recent months. It asked all universities in Italy to set up scholarships Named after Giri, a PhD student at the prestigious Columbia University, it allows young Italian graduates who wish to enrich their curriculum with experiences in the United States to do so.

There is still mystery and confusion in the Giri issue, and clarification is needed. – says Nicola D’Ambrosio, president of Agion Universitaria. – A boy named David, trained in the best possible way, to return to Italy and pursue his dream to excel in our country deserves justice but above all should not end in oblivion. We believe that the scholarship established by the UniBs is the first of a long series of initiatives in which all the universities of Italy remember the figure of David: in the way that David is so admired: by many young Italians».

