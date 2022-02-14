Uncovering the contradictions. Revenue Agency, pay attention to the email

The agency warns users of the phishing campaign that is raging these days. Instructions to defend yourself

Since the beginning of this year, therevenue agency It is committed to collecting requests for bonuses, family allowances, and everything else related to the various benefits, including extras, that have been injected into citizens since last year. Among these we also find requests for refunds, which often pass through online platforms.

This circumstance has attracted, in recent days, an intense campaign of phishing At the expense of citizens who are added to the long list of precedents “attacks”. Indeed, the Revenue Agency can be a semi-“obvious” front if we want to indicate the credibility of an entity, under whose disguise these criminals are disguised in search of our sensitive data and, even better, the extremes of a bank account and credit card.

Revenue Agency, beware of ‘serious’ email investigations

Under the classic digital “charitable” connection, the current revenue agency related phishing campaigns are manifested by double shape Generalization by email And timely access to the e-mail boxes of citizens. In addition to paying due attention, just looking at some aspects, too trivial, from the point of view TechnicalIt can be the best defense against falling for a real scam.

The first form consists of “fraud” in the email that reports a Tax refund It can be obtained by filling in a refund formOf which Link. In essence, it is a transcript of a previous campaign that the revenue agency reported on December 2, 2020 on its website; In the present attempt, the traits of fraud can be detected because they correspond to the same grammatical errors.

The second, on the other hand, talks about Alleged contradictions about periodic VAT communications; Also in this case, the agency finds similar characteristics to the campaign subject of the notice dated January 11, 2022, although there are two variants of the latter. Inside, the text with information about disclosing discrepancies was appropriate updated accompanied by a risky file. It is therefore recommended, as always, not to open the attachment and to delete the message.