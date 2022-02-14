February 14, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Uncovering the contradictions. Revenue Agency, pay attention to the email

Uncovering the contradictions. Revenue Agency, pay attention to the email

Karen Hines February 14, 2022 2 min read

The agency warns users of the phishing campaign that is raging these days. Instructions to defend yourself

Revenue Agency (Adobe Photo)

Since the beginning of this year, therevenue agency It is committed to collecting requests for bonuses, family allowances, and everything else related to the various benefits, including extras, that have been injected into citizens since last year. Among these we also find requests for refunds, which often pass through online platforms.

This circumstance has attracted, in recent days, an intense campaign of phishing At the expense of citizens who are added to the long list of precedents “attacks”. Indeed, the Revenue Agency can be a semi-“obvious” front if we want to indicate the credibility of an entity, under whose disguise these criminals are disguised in search of our sensitive data and, even better, the extremes of a bank account and credit card.

Revenue Agency, beware of ‘serious’ email investigations

revenue agency
Photo reported by Revenue Agency
revenue agency
Photo reported by Revenue Agency

Under the classic digital “charitable” connection, the current revenue agency related phishing campaigns are manifested by double shape Generalization by email And timely access to the e-mail boxes of citizens. In addition to paying due attention, just looking at some aspects, too trivial, from the point of view TechnicalIt can be the best defense against falling for a real scam.

Read also: Bancomat, what can happen when you pay with POS

The first form consists of “fraud” in the email that reports a Tax refund It can be obtained by filling in a refund formOf which Link. In essence, it is a transcript of a previous campaign that the revenue agency reported on December 2, 2020 on its website; In the present attempt, the traits of fraud can be detected because they correspond to the same grammatical errors.

See also  The Revenue Agency Also Controls ATMs: Here's How

Read also: Inps investigates, new help for mothers with ISEE

The second, on the other hand, talks about Alleged contradictions about periodic VAT communications; Also in this case, the agency finds similar characteristics to the campaign subject of the notice dated January 11, 2022, although there are two variants of the latter. Inside, the text with information about disclosing discrepancies was appropriate updated accompanied by a risky file. It is therefore recommended, as always, not to open the attachment and to delete the message.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

€100 bonus for income of €15,000 and €28,000: what to do if you are not sure about the law?

February 14, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Trade Republic also offers an investment savings plan

February 1, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

A letter from a worker who lost his job for a certificate of vaccination

February 1, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

3 min read

“Minister Speranza, that’s enough. Today’s duty is just revenge” – Libero Cottidiano

February 14, 2022 Noah French
5 min read

Kirby and the Lost Land, Nintendo Direct Preview

February 14, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

‘Another chapter in Russia’s disdain for clean sport’

February 14, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Bonus psychologist, optimistic: “It will be in Milleproroghe”

February 14, 2022 Noah French