Umbria vinitali in America

Thanks to the joint participation of the region and the Chamber of Commerce in Vinitali USA, the important international exhibition dedicated to wines and spirits, which will take place in Chicago on October 20 and 21, 2024, Umbria is preparing to cross new frontiers.

For two days, Umbrian labels will be the protagonists of tastings reserved for around 1000 operators, including American restaurateurs, distributors and importers, within the “Lounge Gran Reserva”, created to highlight the quality and variety of Umbrian wine. Production. Also, a special masterclass will be dedicated entirely to the wines of the region.

Immersed in the territory of the Umbrian stand, the “Green Heart of Italy” and 28 Umbrian wineries will present their wines to visitors.

The MasterClass, led by Master Sommelier Jacopo Cossater, will discover Umbrian wines with an audience of selected experts, revealing the aromas and stories linked to the tasting labels, focusing on what makes the region’s winemaking heritage unique.

The participation of the Umbria region in this event is an extraordinary opportunity to raise awareness of Umbrian wines and territories internationally, opening new perspectives for the expansion of the regional wine sector in a prestigious and strategic environment.