Umberto Guidoni / Twice Astronaut on the Shuttle: From Space to Politics ...

Umberto Jidoni Will be among the guestshappy eveningCanale 5, hosted by Pio and Amedeo, broadcast on the evening of Friday April 23rd. Guidoni was born in 1954. He graduated in astrophysics At the University of “La Sapienza” in Rome in 1978 and received a grant from the National Commission for Nuclear Energy. In 1990, he was selected by the Italian Space Agency (ASI) and NASA as the Payload Professional Candidate for the first mission of a tethered satellite and moved to Houston. Four years later, in 1994, he was named a payload specialist and after more than a year of training, he made his first flight into space aboard the Columbia shuttle. The second mission in space aboard Endeavor, 2001: Guidoni became the first European astronaut to set foot on the International Space Station (ISS). It spent a total of 27 days, 15 hours and 12 minutes in space.

Achilles Lauro, kiss in the mouth of Pio Dantini / Amedeo Greco “But do you like a pussy?”

Umberto Guidoni: From Space to Politics

After his experience in space in 2004, Umberto Jidoni He appears in the European elections as an independent on the list of Italian Communists and is elected to the European Parliament. In 2008, he together with Nichi Vendola and Claudio Fava founded the Association for the Left, with whom he presented himself in the 2009 European elections, without being elected. His political career ended in March 2013. After that, he devoted himself exclusively to scientific publishing. In 2007 he conducted a radio broadcast.From Sputnik to the shuttle“In it retrieve the stages of the invasion of space. In July 2009, on the occasion of the fortieth anniversary of the landing on the surface of the Moon, conductedFrom the Earth to the moonThe book, “where the saga of the Lunar Missions and the Apollo Program is listed.”From the Earth to the moonPublished 2011.

Also read:

Aleandro Baldi, From Blindness to Private Life / Pio & Amedeo “They censored that!”Felicissima Sera Pio and Amedeo / Direct: Francesco Panofino left the studio

© Reproduction reserved