Ukrainian ships arrive in Italy

The ship, Mustafa Ngati, flying the flag of Liberia, is scheduled to arrive at the port of Monopoli (Bari) today at 4:00 p.m. with a load of two thousand tons of crude sunflower oil bound for the Ital Bioil Marseglia group for its manufacture. Biodiesel and 4 thousand tons of (refined) sunflower seed oil destined for the Italian oil house (also Marseglia group) intended for food use. The ship, with a crew of 13 people, left the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk on August 7 and made a stop on August 10 in Istanbul for scheduled security checks. From the Turkish port it departed on August 12 for Italy.

The second cargo ship to arrive in Italy from Ukraine after the diplomatic release of the Istanbul Agreement, at the end of July, for the safe transportation of grain and foodstuffs from the Ukrainian ports of Ravenna, is waiting to enter the port. This is Sakura, under the Liberian flag, which transports 11 thousand tons of soybeans for animal feed. After months of siege, it left the Ukrainian port of Yuzhny on August 8 and made a stop on August 10 and 11 in Istanbul for scheduled security checks. Still firmly anchored at the dock in Ravenna port, Rogen is supposed to end commercial operations today after arriving on August 12 with his precious cargo of over 14,000 tons of corn seed, always intended for animal feed.

Meanwhile, the Brave Commander – the first vessel chartered by the United Nations to transport grain – has left the Ukrainian port of Pivdeny for Djibouti, Ethiopia.