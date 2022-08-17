August 17, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Ukrainian ships arrive in Italy

Ukrainian ships arrive in Italy

Karen Hines August 17, 2022 2 min read

The ship, Mustafa Ngati, flying the flag of Liberia, is scheduled to arrive at the port of Monopoli (Bari) today at 4:00 p.m. with a load of two thousand tons of crude sunflower oil bound for the Ital Bioil Marseglia group for its manufacture. Biodiesel and 4 thousand tons of (refined) sunflower seed oil destined for the Italian oil house (also Marseglia group) intended for food use. The ship, with a crew of 13 people, left the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk on August 7 and made a stop on August 10 in Istanbul for scheduled security checks. From the Turkish port it departed on August 12 for Italy.

The second cargo ship to arrive in Italy from Ukraine after the diplomatic release of the Istanbul Agreement, at the end of July, for the safe transportation of grain and foodstuffs from the Ukrainian ports of Ravenna, is waiting to enter the port. This is Sakura, under the Liberian flag, which transports 11 thousand tons of soybeans for animal feed. After months of siege, it left the Ukrainian port of Yuzhny on August 8 and made a stop on August 10 and 11 in Istanbul for scheduled security checks. Still firmly anchored at the dock in Ravenna port, Rogen is supposed to end commercial operations today after arriving on August 12 with his precious cargo of over 14,000 tons of corn seed, always intended for animal feed.

Meanwhile, the Brave Commander – the first vessel chartered by the United Nations to transport grain – has left the Ukrainian port of Pivdeny for Djibouti, Ethiopia.

See also  Opinion fees and non-payment methods: waivers and cancellation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Amounts, beneficiaries and eligible expenditures

August 16, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Citizenship income, comprehensive checks on financing on the “crafty”

August 16, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Financing 100 new creative home ideas

August 16, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

USA: Dry Colorado River, Nevada and Arizona Ration Water – North America

August 17, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Ukrainian ships arrive in Italy

August 17, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

The tipping point that can lead to discussion

August 17, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The days are getting longer for these reasons: expert interpretations

August 17, 2022 Karen Hines