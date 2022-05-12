Ukrainian Kaloch Orchestra evokes (6), hypnotic Portugal (4)

Eurovision 2022Early evening report cards.
Albania – Ronella Hajati with “Secret”. Flowery and unbridled, the Albanian simulates a polygamous embrace with dancers, mixing Balkan instruments and reggaeton. But the song is there. The sound too. He is off (row 7).
Ukraine – Kalush Orchestra with “Stefania”. The mixture of rap and folklore of the Ukrainian band with the song “Stefania” makes itself heard: the performance is a hit, paying homage to the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Passion and a lot of applause (sixth grade). Among the favourites.
Denmark – Reddy with “The Show”. Energetic and charismatic, the all-female Danish band convinces. “The Show” was a huge success (7th grade). exclusion.
Dutch – S10 with “De Diepte”. In the midst of the circus atmosphere, the grace of the S10 stands out. In the final (7th grade).
Iceland – Systur with “Med hekkandi sol”. They do not shout, do not jump three times, but only sing (7th row). They’ll be playing it, too, on Saturday night.
Portugal – Maru with “Sudade Saudade”. Elegance is okay, but without surprise: In the choruses of “Saudade, saudade” of Maru, which honors fado, staying awake is not easy. Promoted (grade 4).
Swiss – Marius Beer from “Boys Do Cry.” Crying like a Swiss tune that Malgioglio compared with Louis Armstrong. inside. (Grade 3).
Bulgaria Intelligent musical project “Intention”. Bulgarian rock looks dated, dusty, brewery. At home (grade 2).
Moldova – Zdob si Zdub & Fratii with Trenuletul. Mix Emuldi in Group and Folk Dances: Kitsch. Promoted (Class 3).
Latvia – Citi Zeni with “Eat Your Salad” – The song is about the vegan diet, they look like ’90s boy bands but with those colorful clothes they look like Teletubbies. out (vote 3)
