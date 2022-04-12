April 12, 2022

Influencer per valorizzare i libri, il mondo dei 'book-toker' - Tempo Libero

Ukraine, Zelensky: The Russians left mines everywhere – the world

April 12, 2022

(ANSA) – ROME, April 12 – “Russian forces left mines everywhere. In homes, streets, cars and doors.

They did their best to make returning to these areas as dangerous as possible. They went out of their way to kill or maim as many of our people as possible when they were forced to withdraw from our land. This was stated by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in a video message – as reported by The Guardian – talking about “hundreds of thousands of dangerous objects, mines and unexploded bullets” that were found in the northern regions of the country.

Zelensky expressed his “concern about a possible attack with chemical weapons in the new stage of terrorism”, but did not confirm the use of these weapons by the Russians in Mariupol. “I want to remind world leaders – he added – that the possibility of the use of chemical weapons by the Russian army was already discussed. And it already meant at that moment that it was necessary to respond to Russian aggression more difficult and dangerous. A faster way ”(handle).

