On his return from a visit to the US, Prime Minister Mario Draghi at the CDM today sought to brief ministers on the US ‘mission’ and therefore to make a preliminary assessment of the issues dealt with. By the Italian government. According to Palazzo Chiki, the president stressed that the conflict in Ukraine was taking a new form and that the future needed to be built.

How? We are trying to answer this question, as Palazzo Siki underscored, as the Prime Minister has already exposed in many of his recent statements: the need to bring the parties to a table to build the path to peace and credibility. The only thing the Ukrainians want to create is lasting and sustainable. Any initiative should be taken to achieve the goal, and in this rationale, Tracy even went so far as to consider a direct link between Biden and Putin.

Furthermore, Draghi spoke of great concern about the food situation at the CDM as ports in Ukraine would be undermined from Odessa and therefore at risk of a social shock to be avoided. The Prime Minister declared that this was also one of the issues focusing on energy freedom – especially appreciated by the Italian government in the United States – underscoring how food emergencies can form the first step towards the beginning of a dialogue.