May 13, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Ukraine, Troy: Every effort for peace, even the Biden-Putin connection

Ukraine, Troy: Every effort for peace, even the Biden-Putin connection

Noah French May 13, 2022 2 min read

On his return from a visit to the US, Prime Minister Mario Draghi at the CDM today sought to brief ministers on the US ‘mission’ and therefore to make a preliminary assessment of the issues dealt with. By the Italian government. According to Palazzo Chiki, the president stressed that the conflict in Ukraine was taking a new form and that the future needed to be built.

Read more

How? We are trying to answer this question, as Palazzo Siki underscored, as the Prime Minister has already exposed in many of his recent statements: the need to bring the parties to a table to build the path to peace and credibility. The only thing the Ukrainians want to create is lasting and sustainable. Any initiative should be taken to achieve the goal, and in this rationale, Tracy even went so far as to consider a direct link between Biden and Putin.

Furthermore, Draghi spoke of great concern about the food situation at the CDM as ports in Ukraine would be undermined from Odessa and therefore at risk of a social shock to be avoided. The Prime Minister declared that this was also one of the issues focusing on energy freedom – especially appreciated by the Italian government in the United States – underscoring how food emergencies can form the first step towards the beginning of a dialogue.

See also  Cold hurricane over Italy. Snow, hail, thunderstorms and strong winds. Photo Video & Forecast 3B Meteo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Megan Markle is a candidate in the 2028 US presidential election

May 12, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Ukraine crisis, US chamber approves $ 40 billion in new aid. Dragons from Python: united for a ceasefire

May 12, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Use “criminals” and “terrorists”. What the “new petrocellulose” wrote

May 12, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Ukraine, Troy: Every effort for peace, even the Biden-Putin connection

May 13, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Tim-Open Fiber, Agreement Worth Over 200 Million For White Areas

May 13, 2022 Karen Hines
4 min read

Eurovision, Achilles Lauro shocked, but he is still outside the final – Culture and Entertainment

May 13, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Food can be grown on the moon, paving the way for humans to colonize space

May 13, 2022 Karen Hines