Ukraine, the Russian ship Vsevolod Bobrov is on fire in the Black Sea. Hit near Snake Island

First Moskva followed by Makarov, then Raptor and now Vsevolod Bobrov. The continued fall of Russian ships under the missiles of the Russian army in the Black Sea. The news came from the Odessa Military Department and was re-launched before Anton Gerashchenko, Adviser to the Ministry of the Interior of Ukraine. According to Ukrainian sources, the support ship was hit by a missile while it was near Snake Island. A fire could have broken out on board the ship and the ship could then be towed to the port of Sevastopol in the Crimea.

The ship Vsevolod Bobrov collided near Snake Island

The missile, according to information from the military administration OdessaThe ship struck at night between 11 and 12 May. The crew was immediately evacuated and the ship was then taken to the port of Sevastopol, in a desperate attempt to escape.

For the Russian Navy, this is a serious blow that comes after the attacks on other ships stationed in the Black Sea.

Vsevolod Bobrov, the last Russian ship to be hit by missiles

The most striking attack, which was also celebrated in Ukraine with a postage stamp, was the attack on the cruiser Moskva. It was hit by two missiles from Neptune on April 14, The ship of the symbol of the Russian fleet sank in the waters of the Black Sea.

It also dealt a serious blow to the image of the Russian military, who eventually admitted to losing the ship. In early May the ship Admiral MakarovThe second most powerful Russian fleet stationed in the Black Sea, was hit and disabled by a Ukrainian missile.

A few days ago, on May 8, the patrol boat was raptorPutin’s motorcade ship will sink – complete with video – by a Ukrainian drone.

The battle for Snake Island escalates

Thus, the last in the list is the patrol ship Vsevolod Bobrov. This is a great loss for the Russian Navy, since this class of ships belongs to the latest project in the Putin fleet.

The vessel was launched in 2016, and is part of Project 23550. It is a recently built armed icebreaking patrol ship, which has just entered service.

Vsevolod Bobrov is also equipped with a runway for the Ka-27 helicopters. In recent days, clashes about Take control of the island of snakesSoured, which is only 45 km from Romania.



