May 13, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Ukraine, the Russian ship Vsevolod Bobrov is on fire in the Black Sea. Hit near Snake Island

Ukraine, the Russian ship Vsevolod Bobrov is on fire in the Black Sea. Hit near Snake Island

Samson Paul May 12, 2022 3 min read

The Russian Navy continues to lose its ships in the Black Sea, according to Ukrainian sources, the patrol ship Vsevolod Bobrov was hit.

By: VirgilioNotizie | Posted on:





First Moskva followed by Makarov, then Raptor and now Vsevolod Bobrov. The continued fall of Russian ships under the missiles of the Russian army in the Black Sea. The news came from the Odessa Military Department and was re-launched before Anton Gerashchenko, Adviser to the Ministry of the Interior of Ukraine. According to Ukrainian sources, the support ship was hit by a missile while it was near Snake Island. A fire could have broken out on board the ship and the ship could then be towed to the port of Sevastopol in the Crimea.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

China’s National People’s Congress will not conduct an investigation with Israel into the killing of the two journalists. Abu Mazen: Sherine was the voice of the nation – the world

May 12, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

The United States, the Senate blocks the provision on the right to abortion

May 12, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

US Senate bans provision on abortion rights

May 11, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Ukraine, Troy: Every effort for peace, even the Biden-Putin connection

May 13, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Tim-Open Fiber, Agreement Worth Over 200 Million For White Areas

May 13, 2022 Karen Hines
4 min read

Eurovision, Achilles Lauro shocked, but he is still outside the final – Culture and Entertainment

May 13, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Food can be grown on the moon, paving the way for humans to colonize space

May 13, 2022 Karen Hines