Ukraine, the Pentagon develops “Phoenix Ghost”: a UAV designed for Kiev

The The Pentagon has developed a new drone, called the Phoenix Ghost, designed to meet the needs of Kyiv. “It was rapidly developed by the Air Force in response to specific Ukrainian requests,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby was quoted by CNN as saying. The New package of military aid to Ukraine Includes 121 Phoenix Ghosts.

The new drone “has similar capabilities to the unmanned Switchblade systems, similar capabilities but not quite the same. There are differences in capabilities,” Kirby said, without giving any further details. Managing the new drones will require the “minimum training” that the United States is working on with the Ukrainians. Switchblades are small drones that soldiers can carry in their backpacks, capable of detecting, reaching and destroying targets from a distance while evading radar. They are also called kamikaze planes because they explode on targets.

According to the Pentagon, the Ukrainian army has more tanks on the ground than Russian ones. This was confirmed by a senior US defense official, who was not named. “Currently, the Ukrainians have more tanks in Ukraine than the Russians and are certainly proficient in their use,” the Pentagon official said.

The comparative number of tanks is not in itself a determining factor for one side to have the upper hand over the other, as Russia reorganizes its offensive by focusing on the eastern Donbass region.

A few hours ago, the Biden administration announced an additional $800 million in military assistance to Ukraine, including 144,000 artillery shells and drones specifically designed to meet the needs of Ukrainian forces on the battlefield.