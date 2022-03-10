Ukraine: Russia’s exit from the Council of Europe – the world

Russia leaves the Council of Europe. This was announced by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, TASS reported. “The course of events has become irreversible – reads a note – and Russia has no intention of putting up with the sabotage actions of the West, which pushes for a rules-based system and the replacement of international law that the US has trampled on satellites.”

The foreign minister said in a statement that Russia’s decision was taken due to the hostile behavior of European countries and NATO towards Russia, which continues “in the wake of the destruction of the Council of Europe and the legal and humanitarian space in Europe.” “Members of the European Union and NATO, which are hostile to Russia – as stated in the memorandum – are abusing their absolute majority in the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe. Russia will not participate in the NATO-EU attempt to change the oldest European organization elsewhere where the slogans of Western supremacy and narcissism are glorified. Let them have fun with each other without the company of Russia. ” On February 25, immediately after Moscow invaded Ukraine, the Committee of Ministers decided to immediately suspend the Russian Federation from its rights to representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the Parliamentary Assembly.