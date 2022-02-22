Ukraine, Russia and Germany: “The license for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has been suspended”

Germany decided to suspend the license of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with Russia after Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the crisis with Ukraine, recognized the independence of the two self-proclaimed breakaway republics, Luhansk and Donetsk. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, “The situation today is completely different” and “that is why this situation must be reassessed in light of recent developments.”

The 1,234-kilometer pipeline, the longest undersea pipeline in the world, will be able to ensure the annual passage of 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia to Germany through the Baltic Sea. However, the pipeline has so far been blocked pending the green light from Germany and the European Union.

Prior to Schultz’s announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky requested an “immediate” termination of the project. Speaking during a press conference with Estonia’s president, Zelensky called on Western allies to adopt a tough stance and “immediate sanctions” against Russia and not wait for the crisis to escalate. Among the penalties, he had requested the “immediate arrest of Nord Stream 2”.

Following Schulz’s announcement, Kiev praised the German authorities’ decision, which they acknowledged was a “difficult decision” on Berlin’s part.

“Real leadership involves making difficult decisions in difficult times. Germany’s move proves just that,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter. The choice for Kuleba is the “correct” from the “moral, political and practical” point of view given the “current conditions”.