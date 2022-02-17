Ukraine, Russia and Draghi: De-escalation is not in sight and is ready for any eventuality

On the Russia-Ukraine border “It was basically the same a few days ago. These episodes that seemed to portend de-escalation don’t seem to be taken seriously, we must remain prepared for any eventuality.This was stated by the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, at the end of the informal European Council meeting on the Ukraine crisis, in Brussels.

Read also

With regard to Russia, “the strategy should consist of two components – emphasizes the Prime Minister – the first consists in Reaffirm our unity. Perhaps the most affected factor is Russia. At first we were expected to take different positions. Instead, over the course of all these months, we’ve become more and more united.”

In addition to remaining united, both in Europe and in the Atlantic Alliance, towards Russia “We need to keep our deterrence strategy consistent at this time. Be firm, don’t show weakness“.” The third point – continues Draghi – is that it must be clearly stated, from the outset, that we cannot abandon the founding principles of NATO. Besides all this, The dialogue should remain as open as possible“.

“Volodymyr Zelensky, in a phone call we had yesterday, asked for the possibility of speaking with President Vladimir Putin, to see if Italy could help him on this front,” the prime minister said.

“The same request – and he continues – was addressed to others around today’s table. It won’t be easy, but the goal is: He made President Putin and President Zelensky sit around the same table. He stressed that all bilateral channels, NATO, OSCE and the Normandy format, are all channels of dialogue that should be used with the utmost determination.”

“It is expected, today they are talking to organize it,” Draghi then responds, on the sidelines of the informal European Council in Brussels, when asked if this was expected. Meeting with Russian President Putin During the upcoming visit to Moscow, which is scheduled to take place “in the next few days”.