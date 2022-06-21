Ukraine, latest news. Zhelensky will speak via video conference at the NATO summit

10:00

Finland is unlikely to be right ahead of the Madrid summit

There is “progress, negotiations are open” with Turkey and an agreement to pursue them. There was not much progress in yesterday’s meeting but we are satisfied that the discussion is open. It is difficult to reach an agreement before the Madrid summit, but now we have hope because the conflict is serious. This was stated by the President of Finland Sauli Ninisto during a press conference with the President of the European Parliament Roberto Metzola from Helsinki.

