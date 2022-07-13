Ukraine: Gazprom, we can not guarantee the work of Nord Stream – Mondo

Gazprom cannot guarantee the proper functioning of the Nord Stream gas pipeline: The Russian company announced in a press release.

“Gazprom has no document that Siemens is able to transport the gas turbines of the Portovaya compressor station outside of Canada, where they are being repaired. In these conditions the safe operation of the plant cannot be guaranteed. The Portovaya compressor station, a major facility of the Nord Stream pipeline ” , as stated in the note cited by TASS.

In recent days, the Berlin government has welcomed Ottawa’s decision to scrap a ban on delivery of a turbine to be installed by Siemens, which Moscow has deemed necessary to operate Nord Stream. on July 11

Gazprom has started maintenance work, which is expected to last 10 days. But Germany and Europe fear the possibility of prolonging the cut due to a political choice by the Kremlin. The Russian gas giant has previously cut off supplies by complaining about the turbine problem. The Globe and Mail writes that one of the turbines is on its way to Europe, while the other five turbines will be delivered within two years. The EU has specified that technologies related to gas transportation are not subject to sanctions, despite Ukraine’s objections.