Ukraine, drone warfare in small towns, Russian advances in the south, and among the civilians there are those who stay to save their homes and gardens

“Vovchansk “It has been reduced to a pile of ashes, but the battle will continue as long as there are places to hide,” a rescuer from the Ukrainian army told us. Kharkiv On his last trip to the city before it became unapproachable. “There are still people, someone stayed, someone always stayed despite the bombs.” “Pro-Russians?” we ask. He shrugs and goes back to his work. For now, this front is quite stable, and it seems that either the Ukrainians are holding on or the Russians have decided not to advance.

When the front is stable, this does not necessarily mean that there are no battles; VovchanskAs is the case along most of the front, drone warfare remains very active, both between troop positions and against other types of targets. If Vovchansk is the new In Bakhmut, Lipsey is the new Chassif YarIt is located west of Vovchansk and enjoys a very advantageous position, as it is located on a hill from which you can clearly see Kharkiv. But precisely because of its height, it is very difficult to hold. While it was expected to open a new front to the north, the Russian army pressed again to the south, specifically towards Chasiv Yar, the city on which Putin’s efforts are focused; and the Ukrainian defenses did the same, given its strategic importance.

At the moment, Chasev Yar holds. However, the advance a few kilometers, a little to the south, in a direction that was more intense Pokrovskthe largest city in the region, which is what matters. 75 thousand people. As part of this maneuver, small villages are constantly being attacked. Today’s Toretsk is the new Vovchansk. The first rescue vehicles were attacked yesterday, which may hamper the evacuation of civilians. Operations in the village have been going on for days, and it is hoped that no civilians are in danger.

this too Toretsk There are many who have decided to stay, there are convinced supporters of Russia and those who do not have declared positions but stay so as not to lose their home or garden. We stock up on water and food and go to the basements in the hope that the fighting will end soon. In addition to drones, aerial bombs and guided missiles continue to fall. Several attacks have reached Kharkiv and Dnipro, such as yesterday’s attack on a shopping center also in Dnipro, which killed four civilians and injured 27.