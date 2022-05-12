Ukraine crisis, US chamber approves $ 40 billion in new aid. Dragons from Python: united for a ceasefire

US President: You were able to unite NATO and the EU

“You were a good friend and best ally – this is Pitton’s response – Italy’s cooperation is essential. I commend you from the outset for your efforts to unite NATO and the EU. A strong EU – Biden explained – is in the US’s interest. We have a lot to talk about. ”There was no press conference at the end of the meeting.

Ahead of the Italian PM’s visit to the White House, Biden wrote on Twitter: “This afternoon I will host Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi at the White House. I look forward to reaffirming the friendly and strong cooperation between our two countries and discussing our continued support for Ukraine.

The latest face-to-face meeting between the two leaders took place during the G20 summit in Rome last October.

There is also bilateral Yellen

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is with Biden on a delegation to the White House to meet with Tracy. John Ainer, Wendy Sherman, then Assistant Secretary to the President and First Deputy Adviser on U.S. National Security; In European and Eurasian Affairs, Amanda Slot, National Security Council’s Director for Europe, and Jonah Bridget, Director of Security Council EU Affairs. The meeting was attended by the Italian Ambassador to Washington, Mariangela Chabia, as well as Cabinet Minister Antonio Funciello, Diplomatic Adviser Luigi Matteolo, Luigi de Liverano, Military Adviser, Francesco Giovassi, Economic Adviser, Pavlo Ansondi and Press. , Information Consultant.

Energy Document

Diplomatic sources note the contribution of the United States to Italy in the medium / long term to the energy diversification policy pursued by Rome. The states currently supply 10% of LNG imports to Italy, and the government wants to increase this volume. One problem is that Italy plans to increase the restoration capacity by installing two floating restorators, one of which will already be operational by the beginning of 2023 and the other by the end of next year as guaranteed by the Minister of Environment. Change Roberto Singolani.