Ukraine and the United States fear that Russia will invade Kiev by February: troops are already on the border

It rises there more and more Tensions on Ukraine’s bordersPutin’s Russia prepares for military action against the former member of the Soviet Union. The movements of the Russian government are being followed remotely by the United States, which is ready to intervene with troops if the Kremlin’s armed forces have to cross the border in the coming days.

The Russian government’s following choices regarding Ukraine may lead to new moves by the United States. President Joe Biden and his minions watch Putin’s movements from a distance, but not too far Ukrainian borderIn the past few hours, the presence of Russian troops ready to invade Kiev’s territory has doubled visibly.

For their part, the United States says it is ready to respond to any invasion, With Pentagon spokesman John Kirby hinting at what US moves will be in response to Russia’s final step forward. The Pentagon actually announced that some units were put on alert to eventually be deployed to Eastern Europe in the event of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, for a total of 8,500 men.

Ukrainian tension, US appeal to China

The United States would like to avoid, if possible, a new confrontation with Russia. Here, then, is that some have come from Washington China requests, which in the past few hours has made its voice heard in support of the Russian cause.

In a call between Foreign Minister Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, countries asked the Beijing government for help so that, through diplomacy, The conflict in Ukraine That “it wouldn’t be good for China either.”

The UN Council table predicts tension in Ukraine

The ball passes to diplomacy, but the United Nations will also be ready to meet to give its opinion on the increasingly critical situation on the Ukrainian border. In fact, it is scheduled for Monday, January 31, 2022 UN Security Table to try to find a solution.

“This is not the time to wait and see what happens,” said US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas Greenfield, who hopes a direct and focused discussion on the Ukraine-Russia issue will arrive soon.

Meanwhile, the past twenty-four hours have seen a new increase in combat troops deployed by the Russians, once again, in the western part of their country and in Belarus.



