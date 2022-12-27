Ukraine and Putin sign a decree granting passports to residents of the occupied regions. Kyiv: «Russia’s exit from the United Nations»

President Russian President Vladimir Putin Signing a decree on the application procedure Russian passport by residents of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions Russia annexed it. “I decided to approve the attached procedure for submitting an application by persons who have acquired citizenship of the Russian Federation, after being recognized as citizens of the Russian Federation, to issue a passport to a citizen of the Russian Federation,” the document reads. mentioned From RIA Novostthe. Along with the application, residents of the new territories will need to provide a file Identity document and documents confirming registration at the place of residence In Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson or Zaporizhia regions. It must not exceed the deadline for issuing the passport Ten days from the date of acceptance From the application, which will be submitted to the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Russian. The President also approved the procedure for recognizing minors under the age of 14 as Russian citizens.

Kyiv: «Russia’s exit from the United Nations»

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine asked a few hours ago Russia’s exclusion from the United Nations. “Ukraine calls on the UN member states to renew the implementation of the UN Charter on the legality of the Russian Federation remaining in the UN.” And again: “A be denied Russia is a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council et al Expulsion of the country from the United Nations Together, ”the statement reads. Ukrainian diplomats also stated that UN membership is granted to “peace-loving countries” on the recommendation of the Security Council and a decision of the General Assembly, and for this reason Russia will not meet the required criteria. Moscow’s participation in the Security Council as a permanent member was clarified in the article 23 of the charter of the organization. It is necessary to exclude Russia from the Security Council Modify the document United Nations, whose adoption requires the signature of all permanent members. But the Russian Federation itself He will have the right in this case to veto to suggest.

