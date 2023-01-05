Ukraine and Macron: “Support until victory, and France sends light tanks”

“Until victoryuntil the return of peace to Europe, the Our support for Ukraine will not weaken. I confirmed this to President Zelensky: France will supply light tanks It will continue to support it in the field of air defense.

According to a note from the Elysee, Macron reiterated France’s unwavering support for Ukraine to restore its full sovereignty and territorial integrity and reiterated his assertion. Strong condemnation of the Russian bombing of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

The discussion during the phone call between the two presidents focused on the terms of military assistance to Ukraine: Zelensky thanked France for its effective and long-term support, whether through the delivery of equipment, including ground air defense, whether through training the Ukrainian. forces and through the creation of a special fund of 200 million euros to enable Ukraine to obtain supplies.

The French President informed his counterpart of the decision to increase this aid in response to the needs expressed by Kyiv to deliver French-made light combat tanks for the first time.

There was also talk of implementing the commitments of the “Solidarity with the Ukrainian People” conference held in Paris on December 13 to help Ukraine get through the winter. In this regard, France will deliver 63 high-power generators and five million LED lights in the next few days. Finally, Macron reiterated his full support for Zelensky’s proposal for a ten-point peace plan, and said he was ready to support Ukraine’s efforts on that basis.

Zelensky – “Thank you, man. Your leadership brings us closer to victory,” the Ukrainian president commented on Twitter, addressing his French counterpart. Zelensky explained that he had a “long and detailed” conversation with the President of the Elysee about the situation and that he thanked him for the French decision to deliver “light tanks and armored personnel carriers” to Kyiv. He added that with Macron “we agreed on further cooperation to significantly enhance Ukraine’s air defense and other defense capabilities.” We also agreed to work on implementing the peace formula“.