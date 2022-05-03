UK sales of Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West increase thanks to new stocks – Nerd4.life

According to information shared by Chris Dring of GamesIndustry, both Gran Turismo 7 sales by Horizon Forbidden West last week steadily increased In the UK, a sign that Sony distributed New stock from PS5 in the last days.

As previously reported, Gran Turismo 7 came third in the UK’s top 10 best-selling games last week, while Horizon Forbidden West took fourth place. The result was not only very positive for Sony PlayStation productions but also intriguing: last week’s Polyphony Digital racing game wasn’t even in the top ten, while Guerrilla Games’ latest effort was in seventh place. In short, both games regained important positions, and reached Top 10 Einglish.

According to Chris Dring, the reason is that Sony distributed New stock from PS5As a result, it also drove sales of Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West, two of PlayStation Studios’ flagship games of 2022.

It’s no secret that Sony’s home console is hard to buy in stores because production problems Derived from crisis semiconductor. In particular, in recent months, PS5 availability has gotten worse all over the world, including of course Italy.

This new console can be stock in UK positive signal It points to an increase in PS5 production capacity, and therefore, we also hope, greater availability in stores in the coming weeks.