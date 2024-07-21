UK Anti-Doping dramatically cuts testing to protect athletes

The COVID-19 emergency is changing different aspects of the sporting world. Each country is implementing different measures to contain the contagion. While anti-doping controls are in place in Italy anyway, albeit with a specific health protocol, in the UK it has been decided to reduce testing.

Anti-Doping in the UK It has actually announced that it will significantly reduce its testing program to protect the health of athletes.

“We are fully aware of the impact that Covid-19 is having on society, sport and the wider sporting community, both here in the UK and globally,” said chief executive Nicole Sapstead.

“With sporting events cancelled and the latest advice from the UK Government regarding the control of the virus, we have reviewed our operational activity and are announcing a significant reduction in our testing programme.

“This is a difficult decision and one that has not been taken lightly. Our priority is the health and well-being of our athletes, our staff and our Doping Control Officers (DCOs).

As an organisation, our ongoing responsibility remains to protect clean sport, but we must prioritise health and wellbeing and act responsibly in line with government advice during this unprecedented time.

“We will continue to process intelligence and act on that information. If anyone has information that may be of interest to UK AD and its investigations into any matter, please contact us as usual.”

The announcement reminds athletes to continue providing information about their whereabouts, participate in webinar sessions and includes guidance for foreign athletes.