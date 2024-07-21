Sunday, July 21, 2024
Search
Sport

UK Anti-Doping dramatically cuts testing to protect athletes

By: Mirabelle Hunt

Date:

The COVID-19 emergency is changing different aspects of the sporting world. Each country is implementing different measures to contain the contagion. While anti-doping controls are in place in Italy anyway, albeit with a specific health protocol, in the UK it has been decided to reduce testing.

Anti-Doping in the UK It has actually announced that it will significantly reduce its testing program to protect the health of athletes.

“We are fully aware of the impact that Covid-19 is having on society, sport and the wider sporting community, both here in the UK and globally,” said chief executive Nicole Sapstead.

“With sporting events cancelled and the latest advice from the UK Government regarding the control of the virus, we have reviewed our operational activity and are announcing a significant reduction in our testing programme.

“This is a difficult decision and one that has not been taken lightly. Our priority is the health and well-being of our athletes, our staff and our Doping Control Officers (DCOs).

As an organisation, our ongoing responsibility remains to protect clean sport, but we must prioritise health and wellbeing and act responsibly in line with government advice during this unprecedented time.

“We will continue to process intelligence and act on that information. If anyone has information that may be of interest to UK AD and its investigations into any matter, please contact us as usual.”

The announcement reminds athletes to continue providing information about their whereabouts, participate in webinar sessions and includes guidance for foreign athletes.

Previous article
The Instagram Function That Is Dangerous To Everyone
Next article
Suit Problems, NASA Postpones Spacewalk Indefinitely

Popular

More like this

Prefer Pozzuoli, the Neapolitans will have to wait

Noah French Noah French -
Naples, in emergency Earthquake Residents Pozzuoli Priority...

Andrea Bocelli and Giorgia sing “Vivo per lei” together for the first time on stage: the duo deserves an applause – video

Lorelei Reese Lorelei Reese -
The evocative Teatro del Silenzio in Lajatico (Pisa) hosted...

Suit Problems, NASA Postpones Spacewalk Indefinitely

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
meteoweb the NASA It was announced that the next...

The Instagram Function That Is Dangerous To Everyone

Gerald Bax Gerald Bax -

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

The latest

Prefer Pozzuoli, the Neapolitans will have to wait

Top News 0
Naples, in emergency Earthquake Residents Pozzuoli Priority...

Andrea Bocelli and Giorgia sing “Vivo per lei” together for the first time on stage: the duo deserves an applause – video

Entertainment 0
The evocative Teatro del Silenzio in Lajatico (Pisa) hosted...

Suit Problems, NASA Postpones Spacewalk Indefinitely

Science 0
meteoweb the NASA It was announced that the next...

© News Net Nebraska