UEFA names the UK and Ireland as hosts for Euro 2028; Italy and Turkey in 2032

The United Kingdom and Ireland will host the 2028 European Football Championship, while Italy and Turkey will co-host the tournament in 2032.

The countries had applied to host the event individually, but later decided to forcefully come together and submit a joint bid.

The two countries presented 20 potential stadiums to host the tournament, of which 10 will be selected, five for each country.

UEFA made the announcement via its X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

In an interview with Sky Sport 24, reported by Football Italia, the president of the Italian Football Federation, Gravina, said that this is the ideal time for Italy to host another cultural phenomenon.

“Italy has not organized the final stage of such an important competition since Italia 90 – explained the President of the Italian Federation Gravina – Sky Sports24.

“After 42 years, this is the time to focus all efforts and show Italy’s organization. Firstly, we have a great period to exchange ideas, design and build (the stadiums).

“The date is October 1, 2026, which means we have three years to plan and break ground by March 31, 2027.”

“We are not at a disadvantage when it comes to pitch trends. Three have already been favorably considered in the application. There are still two or three phases, but we should not only be thinking about five or six places for this phase.

“We must go further and see that 2023 is a great opportunity that can provide our country and the world of football with the opportunity to develop and build the ideas, culture and infrastructure of our country.

“Football should be a cultural phenomenon that breaks all barriers. I believe this is one of those opportunities. This event is not just about Italy or Turkey, it is about the whole of Europe. It is about recognizing different traditions and cultures, removing any kind of physical distance between the two countries and building Bridges.

UEFA has also confirmed that the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland are the hosts for Euro 2028.

Italy won the last European Championship (Euro 2020) by defeating the Three Lions of England 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the end of normal time on 11 July 2021 at Wembley Stadium.

Turkey has never won the European Championship, but reached the semi-finals in the 2008 tournament, hosted by Austria and Switzerland, where it lost 3-2 to Germany on June 25 at St. Jakob-Park.

France hosted the first edition of the European Championship in 1960. The USSR beat Yugoslavia 2-1 and won its first title on July 10 at the Parc des Princes.

