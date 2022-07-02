Ubisoft will shutdown servers for many games starting September 1, 2022, let’s see which ones are – Nerd4.life

Starting September 1, 2022 many games From Ubisoft They will see it Server shutdownThat is, they will lose all their online jobs. Among the many involved there are some Assassin’s Creed, but in general we are talking about PS3 / Xbox 360 era titles, and therefore they are definitely outdated. Of course, most or all games can still be downloaded and played in single player mode.

On the page with the list of addresses whose servers will be closed, we can read: “Shutting down online services for some older games allows us to focus our resources on providing great experiences for players who play newer or more popular titles.So we can see game by game what the shutdown entails (interestingly the Italian version of the list shows auto-translated titles, with fun results like Driver San Francisco instead of Driver: San Francisco or Silent Hunter 5 instead of Silent Hunter 5):

Anno 2070 – PC – You will not be able to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in the game, or use online features.

Assassin’s Creed II – PC / PlayStation 3 – You will not be able to play a multiplayer game, link Ubisoft accounts within the game, or use online features.

Assassin’s Creed 3 (2012 Edition) – PC – You will not be able to play a multiplayer game, link in-game Ubisoft accounts, or use online features. Additionally, installation and access to downloadable content (DLC) will not be available.

Assassin’s Creed 3 (2012 Edition) – PlayStation 3 / Wii U / Xbox 360 – You will not be able to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in the game, or use online features.

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood – PC – You will not be able to play a multiplayer game, link Ubisoft accounts in the game, or use online features. Also, installation and access to the DLC will not be available.

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood – PlayStation 3 / Xbox 360 – You will not be able to play a multiplayer game, link Ubisoft accounts in the game, or use online features.

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD – PC – You will not be able to link Ubisoft accounts in the game or use online features. Also, installation and access to the DLC will not be available.

Assassin’s Creed Revelations – PlayStation 3 / Xbox 360 – You will not be able to play in multiplayer or use online features.

Driver: San Francisco – PC – You will not be able to play a multiplayer game, link in-game Ubisoft accounts, or use online features. Also, installation and access to the DLC will not be available.

Driver: San Francisco – PlayStation 3 / Xbox 360 – You will not be able to play a multiplayer game, link Ubisoft accounts to the game, or use online features.

Far Cry 3 (2012 Edition) – PC – You will not be able to play a multiplayer game, link Ubisoft accounts to the game, or use online features. Also, installation and access to the DLC will not be available.

Far Cry 3 (2012 Edition) – PlayStation 3 / Xbox 360 – You will not be able to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in the game, or use online features.

Ghost Recon: Future Soldier – PlayStation 3 / Xbox 360 – Multiplayer will not be available. To run the single campaign, you will need to set your console to offline mode.

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands – PC – You will not be able to play a multiplayer game, link in-game Ubisoft accounts, or use online features. Also, installation and access to the DLC will not be available.

Rayman Legends – PlayStation 3 / Wii U / Xbox 360 – You will not be able to link Ubisoft accounts in the game or use online features.

Silent Hunter 5 – PC – You will not be able to link Ubisoft accounts to the game or use online features. Also, installation and access to the DLC will not be available.

Space Buffs – PC (HTC VIVE, Oculus) – As a multiplayer only title, you won’t be able to play it in the future.

Splinter Cell: Blacklist – PC – You will not be able to play multiplayer, link in-game Ubisoft accounts, or use online features.

Splinter Cell: Blacklist – PlayStation 3 / Xbox 360 – You will not be able to link Ubisoft accounts in game or use online features.

Zombi U – Wii U – You will not be able to link Ubisoft accounts in the game or use online features

The remastered versions of the above games, such as Assassin’s Creed III and Far Cry 3. Interestingly enough, a title like Space Junkies becomes completely inaccessible. Unfortunately, the future of all games available only online.