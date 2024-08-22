Ubisoft+ hasn’t worked on Xbox for a month: French publisher comments on the situation

For about a month the players Xbox They seem to have Problem with Ubisoft+ the French company’s service that provides access to a catalog of paid games. Users are unable to log in and the problem appears to be widespread.

Ubisoft Statement

Ubisoft Ha They said they were “aware” of the problem. Affecting some Xbox players and preventing them from accessing their Ubisoft+ subscription. Players have been reporting the issue on social media for weeks, with one of the first messages online explaining that “every other subscriber I know is having the same issue” accessing Ubisoft+.

The issue does not appear to be limited to a particular console type or region, and in a discussion about Ubisoft Sub Reddit It received over 150 comments from players reporting the same issue. One user said: “I’m dealing with the same thing. About a month ago, Ubi+ suddenly stopped working on my Xbox and hasn’t worked since.”

Ubisoft logo+

In one Statement issued to EurogamerUbisoft said it is “aware of a technical issue affecting a small number of players’ ability to link their Ubisoft+ subscription to Xbox and is investigating.” Interested players are invited to Contact Customer Support Here.

“We will share the update with affected players as soon as possible,” Ubisoft added. Tell us, has this happened to you too?