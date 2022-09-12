September 12, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Even the prime minister with flickering, Moise's umbrella in Guardiola - Sports

Uber Eat: Robots will be delivering orders in the fall – ingredients and technology

Karen Hines September 12, 2022 1 min read

Uber can soon deliver food and other goods in self-driving “eating” vehicles to customers. This service is the basis for the collaboration with Nuro, a startup specializing in self-driving robots.
The ten-year partnership between Uber Eats and Nuro is expected to begin a series of tests, starting in the fall, in the cities of Houston, Texas, and Mountain View, California. If successful, step two sees the service expand into the Greater Bay Area.
Nuro’s autonomous delivery vehicles, designed specifically to transport food and other goods, are already the subject of other partnerships with companies like FedEx and Domino’s Pizza. Participating merchants and service areas in Mountain View and Houston have not been disclosed yet.
According to Uber, those who place an order from an area where the service is available will see the message: “Autonomous vehicles can deliver your order” appear in the app. The customer will then have the opportunity to choose whether to receive the delivery via a physical person or a robot. If he chooses the driverless drive option, the customer will be notified by a notification when the order is received by the robot and when the goods are nearing delivery. Always release and collect the product via the smartphone.

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA




See also  Three Boeings to save Japan from the potato chips crisis - the world

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The ruthless attack by a businessman on the state [VIDEO]

September 12, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

The facility that few people know

September 11, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

How to increase the amount

September 11, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

A new peak of African heat in the next 48 hours, then a drop in heat «3B Meteo

September 12, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Uber Eat: Robots will be delivering orders in the fall – ingredients and technology

September 12, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

How much love on the red carpet in Venice 79

September 12, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

What is it and what are the risks and affected cities

September 12, 2022 Karen Hines