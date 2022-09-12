Uber Eat: Robots will be delivering orders in the fall – ingredients and technology

Uber can soon deliver food and other goods in self-driving “eating” vehicles to customers. This service is the basis for the collaboration with Nuro, a startup specializing in self-driving robots.

The ten-year partnership between Uber Eats and Nuro is expected to begin a series of tests, starting in the fall, in the cities of Houston, Texas, and Mountain View, California. If successful, step two sees the service expand into the Greater Bay Area.

Nuro’s autonomous delivery vehicles, designed specifically to transport food and other goods, are already the subject of other partnerships with companies like FedEx and Domino’s Pizza. Participating merchants and service areas in Mountain View and Houston have not been disclosed yet.

According to Uber, those who place an order from an area where the service is available will see the message: “Autonomous vehicles can deliver your order” appear in the app. The customer will then have the opportunity to choose whether to receive the delivery via a physical person or a robot. If he chooses the driverless drive option, the customer will be notified by a notification when the order is received by the robot and when the goods are nearing delivery. Always release and collect the product via the smartphone.