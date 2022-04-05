Uber Black arrives in Sicily

The Uber Black mobility service is also active in Sicily, starting with the cities of Palermo and Catania. After Milan, Rome, Bologna, Turin and Naples And in Florence, Uber continues its expansion plan on the national territory by expanding the service, which is run by car owners and NCC licenses, in some of the main provinces of Sicily. Uber Van will also be active in Palermo and Catania, to allow users to travel together with a maximum of 4 people, as required by anti-Covid law. In total, there are 8 Italian cities in which Uber operates with mobility services: Uber Black is available in Rome, Milan, Bologna, Turin, Florence, Palermo and Catania, and Uber Taxi is available in Turin and Naples, and thus manages to reach almost 25% of the total Italian population.

The arrival of Uber Black in Sicily represents an additional transportation opportunity for local and international users, there are 118 million active users on the app in the world, adding value to the entire transportation system on the island. During the summer of 2021, there was a 200% growth in sessions in Sicily – in fact, the Uber app was opened more than 25,000 times (110,000 in 2019) to request a ride.

Thus, passengers will be able to take advantage of all the features of Uber Black, such as the ability to obtain information on the driver and model of the car, know the fare in advance, split the cost of the trip, and view the itinerary. The anonymity system will enable riders and drivers to communicate by phone or chat without sharing their phone number, in addition to having access to Uber’s safety kit and getting help when needed. Then Uber Black introduced special Covid measures to protect passengers and drivers: the obligation for drivers to wear a mask and to verify it by checking the mask before going online; Possibility for drivers to cancel the trip without penalty if the customer does not wear a mask or face covering; New feedback system to report cases where the driver is not wearing a mask.