Two more weeks

London (UK) – England Keen on the health conditions of the Queen Elizabeth. Buckingham Palace has announced that Her Majesty will have to rest for at least another two weeks on the recommendation of her doctors. About ten days ago, the 95-year-old Queen was forced to look at herself windsor castle, He also spent 24 hours in the hospital for unspecified investigations. During this period, Elisabetta will not be able to participate in any travel or displacement related obligation. Having already had to abruptly give up a visit to Northern Ireland last week; Then they also lost the reception scheduled for next Monday in honor of the participants in the international climate conference CoP26 in Glasgow.