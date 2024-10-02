Two explosions near the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen – News

Two explosions occurred today near the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen: Danish police announced this. Three people were arrested. Police at Site

Danish police said that it was possible that two hand grenades caused the explosions that occurred near the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen.

In Stockholm, yesterday evening, shots were fired at the Israeli embassy, ​​but no one was hurt. An investigation was opened to verify the facts. Officers were alerted at around 6 p.m. to a report about a loud explosion that was heard in a street adjacent to the embassy located in the center of the Swedish capital.

Rebecca Lundberg, a spokeswoman for the Stockholm police, told AFP: “We found elements indicating that there was shooting at the Israeli embassy, ​​but we cannot reveal further details because the investigation is still ongoing.” The authorities confirmed that there were no injuries, and that the case was classified as an aggravated crime involving firearms, endangering the lives of others, and unlawful threats. No arrests have been made, but the area is under close camera surveillance, and police are actively collecting and analyzing evidence.

