Twitter has resumed negotiations over its Elon Musk purchase proposal, The Wall Street Journal writes.

The The Wall Street Journal he wroteCiting confidential sources, Twitter has resumed negotiations to sell the company to Elon Musk. to me The Wall Street Journal And Bloomberg Twitter could announce its decision on the show as early as Monday, April 25.

Talks between the two sides abruptly stopped in the past few weeks after a proposal to buy Musk was presented unacceptable by the Twitter board of directors. In the meantime, however, musk Foot A plan detailed in which he intends to take out approximately $46.5 billion needed to finance the acquisition: Documents indicate that Morgan Stanley Investments is making a series of loans totaling $25.5 billion, with which to finance just over half of the operation.

After the plan was revealed, Twitter’s stance on selling the company changed, and according to The Wall Street Journal This must be mostly due to a series of private meetings that Musk had with individual contributors on Friday to persuade them to offer him.

