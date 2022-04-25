April 25, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Il Südtirol sarà la prima squadra del Trentino-Alto Adige a giocare in Serie B

Twitter has resumed negotiations over its Elon Musk purchase proposal, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Karen Hines April 25, 2022 1 min read

The The Wall Street Journal he wroteCiting confidential sources, Twitter has resumed negotiations to sell the company to Elon Musk. to me The Wall Street Journal And Bloomberg Twitter could announce its decision on the show as early as Monday, April 25.

Talks between the two sides abruptly stopped in the past few weeks after a proposal to buy Musk was presented unacceptable by the Twitter board of directors. In the meantime, however, musk Foot A plan detailed in which he intends to take out approximately $46.5 billion needed to finance the acquisition: Documents indicate that Morgan Stanley Investments is making a series of loans totaling $25.5 billion, with which to finance just over half of the operation.

After the plan was revealed, Twitter’s stance on selling the company changed, and according to The Wall Street Journal This must be mostly due to a series of private meetings that Musk had with individual contributors on Friday to persuade them to offer him.

– Read also: Elon Musk is serious with Twitter

See also  Compulsory green lane, valid for business

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

When you’re shopping, some options can trigger the controls

April 25, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Good news for exhibitors

April 24, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Common Current Account, Here’s What You’re Risking: ‘Attention’

April 24, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

Twitter has resumed negotiations over its Elon Musk purchase proposal, The Wall Street Journal writes.

April 25, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Amici 21, ex-Veronica Piparini sinks Nunzio / “Okay, cute then what do you do?”

April 25, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

What great shadow seems to pierce Jupiter

April 25, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

“In front of Leicester I will show what I learned in Italy. We can beat anyone”

April 25, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt