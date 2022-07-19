July 19, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Twist, the James Webb Telescope can find aliens

Twist, the James Webb Telescope can find aliens

Gerald Bax July 19, 2022 2 min read

Finally, the new James Webb Space Telescope is up and running. A while ago, he showed us our first look at the universe and it was pretty impressive. We now know that thanks to him we will be able to see things that we have not been able to see until now.

And this is where the topic of aliens and other life forms that we hope to see in the universe sooner or later come in. James Webb will be able to record the chemical composition in the atmosphere of an exoplanet, and in this way he can find any signatures associated with life as we know it.

noteGetty Images

When he began his science operations in July 2022, James Webb read the spectrum of the gas giant exoplanet WASP-96b, which showed the presence of water and clouds, but a large and hot planet such as this is unlikely to harbor life. However, these early data show that faint chemical signals can be detected in the light of exoplanets.

In the coming months, Webb will point his mirrors at TRAPPIST-1e, a potentially habitable Earth-sized planet just 39 light-years from Earth.

But rest assured, he won’t have to do all the work that needs to be done. There are also three massive ground-based telescopes currently under construction that will be able to search for vital signatures: the Giant Magellan Telescope, the Thirty Meter Telescope, and the European Very Large Telescope.

In short, the next generation of exoplanet studies has the potential to overcome the limits of evidence collected so far and perhaps show what we have always tried to observe, that is, we are not alone.

See also  Activision Blizzard Acquisition Made 'Quickly', For President Brad Smith - Nerd4.life

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and is imported into this page to help users provide their email address. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Announcing the games for the second half of the month – Nerd4.life

July 18, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Elden Ring Barbarians of Badlands, DLC leak may be fake – Nerd4.life

July 18, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Download weight revealed by Nintendo – Nerd4.life

July 18, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Swg poll for La7: Fdi first party 23.8% (its all time high). The Democratic Party also earns with the other parties with a minus sign

July 19, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Web polluting: what does that mean?

July 19, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Russell Crowe and his family in Rome in front of the Colosseum: ‘Guys, this was my office’

July 19, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Live on the limit, Mike is still alive? The latest on his health

July 19, 2022 Karen Hines