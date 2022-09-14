Twilight Kingdom or Silent Realm will be back for fans – Nerd4.life

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom It was announced during the Nintendo Direct on September 13, 2022, and fans were immediately left with speculation. Now, according to some hypotheses, Link will return to explore a file Silent Kingdom or Twilight Kingdom In this new game.

Let’s talk about Settings Which players have already seen in previous games, namely Skyward Sword (Silent Realm) and Twilight Princess (Twilight Kingdom). Why should they reappear in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

there ExperienceAccording to fans of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the image of the packaging has appeared. As you can see in the tweet below, Link has a tool on his side, which according to many is the Vessel of Light, an object that Link in the Twilight Princess uses to collect stolen Tears of Light from the various counties of Hyrule. It is possible that in this new game as well, Link must collect the light to restore the integrity of the kingdom, which is being torn apart.

I remember it was only one Fan speculationIt is not official information. At the moment, we don’t know exactly what kind of object appears in the cover of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, so we can’t confirm.

We also point out that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom must have a spoiler in the title, but players don’t understand what it is.