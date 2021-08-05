TV channel and how to watch and programs

Climbing is the latest new sport to make its Tokyo Olympics debut, taking off at Omi Urban Sports Park on Tuesday, August 3 and joining the likes of skateboarding, mountain biking and windsurfing at Japan’s first arc.

Contestants climb an artificial rock face using their hands and feet in three disciplines: speed, rock, and driving.

The first sees two climbers running to the top of a 15-meter wall, and the winner is the first to ring the bell at the top.

Follow the 2021 Tokyo Olympics: the latest medals and updates

The second sees climbers complete the trails, known as “problems,” one by one over a 4.5-meter span. Scores are determined based on the number of issues passed and tournaments reset between the qualifying period and the final period.

The third system sees competitors climb higher and can reach a 15-meter wall in six minutes at a time.

In the qualifying phase, forty mountaineers (no more than two per country) compete in all three disciplines to determine their place in the overall standings, with the top eight advancing to the final.

The top eight compete again in the three events on the modified courses in the finals.

Britain’s interest in the proceedings is up to Shauna Cocci MBE, 28, of Roncorn, Cheshire, who has said she will retire after these Games, which thus represents her first and last chance at Olympic glory.

The great champion of this sport is the Czech climber Adam Ondra, who will also play in Tokyo.

The men’s qualifiers start on August 3, with the finals on Thursday August 5, while the women’s competition begins on Wednesday August 4, followed by the finals on Friday August 6.

The drama is broadcast live in the UK on BBC TV, iPlayer, Red Button and online, as well as Eurosport via Eurosport Player.

A monthly subscription is available for £6.99, and a three-day free trial is available for the latter.